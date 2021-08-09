Celebrities Warmly Remember Late Actress Markie Post Of ‘Night Court’ Fame

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.



Actress Markie Post, best known for her role in the popular 1980s comedy “Night Court,” died at age 70 on Aug. 7 following a battle with cancer that lasted nearly four years. Post also starred in “The Fall Guy” with Lee Majors and “Hearts Afire” with John Ritter.



According to Deadline, the actress’s family released a statement saying that they would remember Post for her achievements both on and off the screen.



“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments, and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family said in the statement.

As news of her death went public, Post’s colleagues shared touching tributes and recalled Post’s talent and kindhearted nature. Surviving members of the original “Night Court” cast honored Post, who portrayed public defender Christine Sullivan on the show from 1984 to 1992.



John Larroquette played “Night Court” prosecutor Dan Fielding. The actor (who is reportedly a producer on a proposed sequel to the show) wrote eloquently of his former fellow actor on Twitter.



“We all wish she could have stayed longer but we thank the cosmos for blessing us and enriching the world with her for as long as it did,” he wrote in a tweet.

In a Facebook post that was captured by Outsider, former “Night Court” co-star Marsha Warfield, who played court bailiff Roz, also shared her memories of Post. In particular, Warfield recalled how Post welcomed her to the set as one of the new additions to the long-running comedy.



“I was adopted late, but I never doubted that I was family, too,” Warfield shared in her post. “Markie was a big reason for that. She was our welcome lady, or whatever you call that person who shows up at your door with a pie and a smile the first day you move in the neighborhood. I never got the pie, but the smile was bright enough to make you forget pie was a thing.”

Actor Ed Asner worked with Post on the sitcom “Hearts Afire” and shared his grief on Twitter, along with a photo of the two actors.



“I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Markie Post,” Asner wrote. “She was a true talent.”

I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Markie Post. She was a true talent. We did Hearts Afire together and to work with her and John was a gift. F&@k Cancer! #MarkiePost pic.twitter.com/b34yR5C5Th — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 8, 2021

Post’s death comes just weeks after fellow “Night Court” actor Charlie Robinson died at age 75 on July 11 due to complications from cancer. The show’s star, Harry Anderson (who played Judge Harry Stone) died in 2018 following a stroke.



