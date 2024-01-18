Cheez-It releasing 2 extra-crunchy crackers for fans of satisfying sounds

Cheez-It is adding two brand-new crackers to its lineup for snack fans who want even more crunch.

Described in a press release as “absurdly amped up,” new Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Baked Snack Crackers are hitting store shelves in two flavors: Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar and Cheez-It Snap’d Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar.

To get the extra-satisfying crunch that some fans love to hear, the crackers are baked with a “crispy texture” that Cheez-It says provides a more intense crunch. They are then seasoned with even more cheese flavor.

Cheez-It

Cheez-It sent me the original and Extra Crunchy crackers so I could put them to the crunch test. I am happy to report that both flavors definitely have more crunch than the originals. The Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar is the crunchiest of all.

While the Cheez-It Snap’d Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar felt similar in thickness and texture to the original Snap’d Cheez-It, the Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar is actually quite a bit thicker than an Original Cheez-It cracker. It’s fairly easy to tell the difference before even taking a bite.

The original crackers are obviously also crunchy, so there isn’t a huge change in crunch level. But it’s enough to be noticeable and should appease crunchy snack fans.

In the photo below, the original Snap’d Cheez-It and Cheez-It cracker are on the left, while the new Cheez-It Snap’d Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar and Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar are on the right.

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

Both Cheez-It Extra Crunchy flavors will be available at major grocery store chains nationwide beginning this month. Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar will be priced at around $6.19 per 12.4-ounce container and Cheez-It Snap’d Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar will be the same price for a 7.5-ounce bag.

If you’re interested in the new Extra Crunchy Cheez-Its, check your favorite store soon!

