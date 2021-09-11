Class A roundup: Havre beats Hardin

Hamilton 44, Frenchtown 20

Tyson Rostad threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Hamilton Broncs topped fellow Southwest A foe Frenchtown 44-20 on Friday night.

Rostad opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then in the second quarter, he connected with Eli Taylor on a 24-yard pass to make it 14-0 Broncs.

Frenchtown responded on the ensuing drive as quarterback Eli Quinn hit Sully Belcourt down the middle of the field. Belcourt broke one tackle and was gone for the 79-yard score. The PAT missed and Hamilton led 14-6 with 8:13 left in the second quarter.

On the next play from scrimmage, Hamilton responded immediately as Tim Zohner went 80 yards to the house to make it 21-6 Broncs. Then Rostad followed that up with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Lant to make it 28-6.

A Frenchtown bad snap on a punt that resulted in a safety made it 30-6 Hamiton before Rostad hit Zohner on a screen pass that Zohner then took 47 yards to the end zone with 1:12 left in the first half.

Frenchtown didn't quit as Carter White took a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown on the next play. Then on the next drive, Garrett Schmill picked off Rostad and took it back for a score to send the game into halftime with Hamilton's lead trimmed to 37-20. But that's as close as Frenchtown got as the teams struggled to score in the second half as rain began to fall, before Rostad scored his second rushing touchdown with 3:29 left in the game to seal the win.

Hamilton improves to 3-0 and will take on Butte Central next week while Frenchtown falls to 1-2 and will take on Corvallis.

Havre 25, Hardin 14

The Havre Blue Ponies topped Hardin 25-14 on Friday night. Orion Thivierge scored three touchdowns on the night, and the Blue Ponies added a 28-yard field goal in the win.

Derek Blankenship scored a touchdown at the end of the third quarter to cut the lead to 18-8, and Hardin would add another with 5:54 left in the game. But Havre held on for their second win of the season.

Havre will play next Friday at Billings Central.