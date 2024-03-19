Coming up: fundraiser for the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home

In the video above, James Rolin reports on the upcoming “Cowboy Cabaret” fundraiser for the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home.

The event on April 13 at The Newberry will feature live music from The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and more. For ticket information, click here.



From the website:

The mission of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home is to provide temporary shelter for abandoned, abused, neglected and homeless children.



The Children’s Receiving Home will provide food, shelter, warmth, and understanding. It is an open door, and truly a home – not an institution.

For more information about the Children's Receiving Home, call 406-727-4842 or email gfcrh@bresnan.net.



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | X (Twitter)