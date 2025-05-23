GREAT FALLS — When I first walked into the KRTV studio, I had never done television journalism before. I felt out of place. Nervous. Uncertain. But I was immediately welcomed—not just by my colleagues at the station, but by the incredible people of Great Falls and the greater Montana community.

In my time here, I’ve had the immense pleasure of meeting people from all walks of life and telling their stories. I’ve witnessed joy and heartbreak, the start of new businesses and the quiet closure of long-standing institutions. I’ve been there for celebrations and solemn remembrances. I’ve reported on tragedies and triumphs, and I’ve been trusted to step into the most intimate moments of people's lives.

James reflects on the people and events he's covered - watch:

A Goodbye to Great Falls: Thank You for Letting Me Tell Your Stories

This job has taken me to incredible places. I’ve flown in helicopters, scuba dived in frigid Montana waters, covered parties, parades, and public safety events. But above all, my favorite moments were the ones where I uncovered the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary.

Through my Odd Jobs series, I got to shine a spotlight on some of Montana’s most fascinating people—those with unique careers, hidden talents, and stories that deserve to be heard. Those were the assignments that truly reminded me why I became a journalist.

Now, as I move on to the next chapter of my life, my wife and I are setting out to travel the world—documenting the wild places beyond Montana, and continuing to tell the stories of remarkable people wherever we go. But this city, this station, and this job—where I grew so much as a professional and as a person—will always be a part of me.

As we prepare to depart on our next adventure in life, a 38-foot sailboat in Puerto Rico, I want to extend an invitation to keep in touch and follow us on this journey. You can continue to find my writings and video on my YouTube Channel, my website, and on Instagram.

It has been an honor to be welcomed into your homes, your businesses, and your lives.

So, for the last time in Great Falls — I’m James Rolin, MTN News.

Keep Rolin’Wild!



ODD JOBS: