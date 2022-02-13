A waiting child: Donovon

BILLINGS — In Billings, there’s a young boy named Donovan who is an absolute ball of energy and good times and he’s searching for a forever home.

Eight-year-old Donovon is making his way through the second grade. He likes all the stuff any eight-year-old would be into.

“Legos, action figures, and Hot Wheels," Donovon said. “Because you can play cars, city and you can play Call of Duty out with the action figures. And you can play Call of Duty too with the Lego guys.”

MTN News / Mitch Lagge MTN News's Mitch Lagge volunteered to be the target for a Nerf dart, prompting a grin from ear to ear from Donovon.

When he's not at school or playing with his toys, Donovon loves to play baseball and draw. His favorite subjects to draw are Lamborghini cars, trucks, and his favorite animal: dogs.

“My dog is named Redick. I love him so much in my heart," Donovon said.

And Donovon has big aspirations to serve his country when he gets older: “Be in the Army because there’s an Army teaching place right by my group home. That’s why I want to be one.”

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Donovon rolls a toy car by the camera, thankful his push was a near miss.

In a forever family, Donovon has one simple request: a family with dogs and horses.

“Getting a family with 10 dogs and horses," Donovon said.



For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.



