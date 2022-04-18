A Waiting Child: meet Aidhen

ANACONDA — Every month, we feature a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our series “A Waiting Child.” This month, we introduce you to Aidhen.

Aidhen is a young boy who loves video games, reading, and being around others.

“I like to play, I like Minecraft, Roblox, I actually like funny Youtube videos,” said Aidhen.

Grace Wadlington of the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services said, “Aidhen is one of the sweetest little guys you will ever meet. He is very caring, he interacts well with other kids his own age. He actually was recently Student of the Week in his fourth-grade class and he was so proud of himself for that.”

Aidhen chimed in: “My favorite subject is science and math. I am not like a nerd like that, not like a nerd.”

When asked what he hopes for in a family, Aidhen replied, “Someone who is there for me, someone who is helpful, cool, nice, I just want to be part of a family so I can have a good life.”

Wadlington explained, “He really requires a family who understands that he need positive reinforcement, and he just deserves this, he is 10 years old, he’s a very, very sweet little boy, he doesn’t want anything more than a family.”



For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.



