Alliance For Youth works to spread positivity

GREAT FALLS — The Alliance For Youth in Great Falls is using fliers to spread positivity in the community.

Alliance For Youth director Kristy Pontet-Stoop said she presented the idea to the organization’s Youth Advisory Board and the board loved it. “We just kind of ran with it. We made it a little different,” Pontet-Stroop said.

One flier says “Take Hope” and has tabs with the word hope for people to pull off. Another says “Take What You Need” and has tabs with different words like love, courage, and time.

Each tab also includes a text number for the Montana Crisis Help Line; text MT to 741741 to get in touch.

"During these times, we're dealing with a lot of people (for whom) it's still uncertain. There's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of stress and people are really battling a lot of emotional health issues. We just want to help encourage them,” Pontet-Stroop said.

Alliance For Youth is asking people to print out the fliers and place them around the community.