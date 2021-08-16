Banks are competing to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — The annual Great Falls Food Bank Challenge is starting this week. Banks are competing to see who can collect the most food donations for bragging rights.

Last year’s challenge was canceled due to Covid. A normal year involves about four or five banks but this year, six banks are participating and the Great Falls Community Food Bank has high hopes.

Food bank director Shaun Tatarka says they usually aim for about 2,000 pounds of food and $5,000 worth of donations, but says they hope to get more with the larger number of banks participating this year.

“Every little bit counts,” Tatarka said. “It’s a great way for us and the bank to get our names out and support a good cause to help the community.”

Laura Vukasin of Prairie Mountain Bank, which is participating in this year’s challenge, says it has always been well-received in Great Falls and that they have always been able to reach their goals to help the community.

“I don’t think we’ll have any problems this year,” Vukasin said. “Great Falls is a very supportive town and everyone wants their banks to win and help out. We never have problems collecting.”

The banks that are participating are Montana Credit Union, 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union, First interstate Bank, Prairie Mountain Bank, Opportunity Bank of Montana, and Citizen’s Alliance Bank. You can visit any of their branch locations to donate or go to the Great Falls Community Food Bank at 1620 12th Avenue North.

The drive runs through August 27th.