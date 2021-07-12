Coming up: Great Falls Skate Park Jam

GREAT FALLS — The business Twenty Past 4 is organizing a Great Falls Skate Park Jam on Saturday, July 17th.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 7 p.m.

Organizer Jeremy Olds says: "We will be competing in bike, skate boards skates and scooters we will compete for best trick ,highest air, longest manual and best 1 minute run."

He also said that there will be drinks available to purchase.

It will be at the Riverside Railyard Skate Park, located at 500 River Drive North.