Coming up: Great Falls Skate Park Jam

Great Falls Skate Park Jam
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 17:26:32-04

GREAT FALLS — The business Twenty Past 4 is organizing a Great Falls Skate Park Jam on Saturday, July 17th.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 7 p.m.

Organizer Jeremy Olds says: "We will be competing in bike, skate boards skates and scooters we will compete for best trick ,highest air, longest manual and best 1 minute run."

He also said that there will be drinks available to purchase.

It will be at the Riverside Railyard Skate Park, located at 500 River Drive North.

Click here for the Facebook event page.

