CommUNITY Cleanup underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual CommUNITY Cleanup spearheaded by Neighborworks Great Falls got underway Friday morning, with volunteers spend time cleaning up different parts of the city.

Among the volunteers were Vision Net employees picking up garbage at Garden Home Park along the west bank of the Missouri River at 601 Bay Drive.

"We care about the communities that we live and work in, so we are always looking for opportunities to make our communities better,” explained group leader Vanessa Hayden.

NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey noted, "Even on a rainy day, it's the best day to be in Great Falls, so we think there'll be plenty of people that are still willing to come out and work through some of the sprinkles we might have.”

The CommUNITY Cleanup is scheduled to continue Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, call NeighborWorks at 406-761-5861.