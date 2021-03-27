Great Falls Clinic working with restaurants to deliver lunches to GFPS staff

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Clinic has teamed up with several businesses to show their appreciation to Great Falls Public School staff. Through a partnership with Great Falls Pepsi, the clinic is going down an alphabetical list of public schools in the city, delivering free lunch to two to three of them every month. Eateries like Big Mouth Barbecue and The Block have donated meals in an effort from the community to thank school staff for their hard work through the pandemic.

The Great Falls Clinic will be teaming up with different restaurants throughout 2021 to feed 22 schools.

“You know that everyone has been through a devastating time but at the same point it feels like you’re actually doing something to show your appreciation because I think there’s so many stresses in the day to day. A meal is a small thing probably but for us it feels like we’re really just acknowledging everybody and telling them we appreciate what they’re doing,” said Vicki Newmiller, Great Falls Clinic Practice Administrator.

For the month of March, Meadowlark, Loy, and Morningside elementary school staff were treated to a bowl from Teriyaki Madness.

“In this stage we are in, we have one quarter left to go. I know that our teachers and staff memebers— we’re feeling it. We’re feeling it and they’re still giving it 100%. So knowing that these groups of people are acknowledging them, I think it will give them just enough boost to geth through the rest of the year,” said Kim Defries, Morningside Elementary School Principal.

The Great Falls Clinic wants to continue showing their support through free lunch to private schools in the future when funds allow. For now they are looking for more eateries to add to their appreciation efforts. Contact Vicki Newmiller at 406-454-2171 if you would like to add your restaurant or volunteer to help.