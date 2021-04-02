Great Falls Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 3rd, at Gibson Park. The family friendly event will begin at 11 a.m., but advise people to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The event will feature more than 7,000 eggs filled with candy, coins, and special prizes. The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: 1 - 3, 4 - 6, and 7 - 9.

In order to make this a safe event that families will be comfortable attending, some health and safety precautions have been implemented:

Masks will be required for all attendees 5 years of age and older.

Attendees are asked to be conscientious about practicing social distancing as much as possible.

The event will be spread out over a larger area to help with social distancing.

Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Nick Northern with radio station K-99 will be the emcee, playing music and entertaining families., and the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.

