Great Falls Rescue Mission set to re-open its cafeteria

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, the Great Falls Rescue Mission was preparing to reopen its cafeteria to the public for meals.

Starting April 6, lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Since the pandemic began, the Rescue Mission has been offering to-go meals.

Rescue Mission director Jim McCormick said Spring seems like the right time to reopen the cafeteria: "Spring is new life and it's time to get back to some sense of normalcy. Although we're going to require people to wear masks as they come in and we're requiring them to come in the east door at the cafeteria for lunch so that they're not walking through the whole building."

If you’re coming for dinner, you’re asked to arrive by 6:30 p.m. so you can attend chapel service before the meal. The cafeteria is located in the men’s shelter at 326 2nd Avenue South.