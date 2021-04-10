Watch
Meet the "Five Under 35" class of 2021

GREAT FALLS — KRTV’s Shannon Newth created the Five Under 35 initiative as a way to recognize young adults in Great Falls whose attitudes and actions are making our community an even better place to live. Shannon hopes the initiative will boost morale and encourage others to take an active role in the community. Five Under 35 is aimed at recognizing those in the community who are not only doing amazing things, but also have an attitude that combats the negativity that is often more contagious. It’s more than a good deeds award. It’s about addressing community concerns through positivity and passion.

This year's honorees are:

Five Under 35: Jessi Oeleis
Five Under 35: Anna Christofferson
Five Under 35: Beth Branam
Five Under 35: Michelia Rivera-Acosta
Five Under 35: meet Tony Forster

