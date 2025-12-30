TETON COUNTY — In Fairfield, a family-run business is building custom canvas products designed to hold up against Montana’s demanding work and weather.

Montana Made: Mountain View Canvas

Mountain View Canvas has been operating in Teton County since 2015, when owners Tyler and Shelby Strutz purchased the business from its previous owner, who had run it out of her garage for more than 30 years.

Shelby Strutz said the transition came with a learning curve, but strong community support helped lay the foundation for the business early on.

“The community here has been great and super supportive of us,” Shelby said. “That honestly was the groundwork of everything.”

Today, Mountain View Canvas produces a wide range of custom products, including wall tents, boat covers, and heavy-duty truck tarps used by farmers, outfitters, truckers, and recreational customers across Montana. All products are built in-house, with the owners overseeing both the craftsmanship and quality control.

“If it goes out of here and it’s not good, that’s our name on it,” said Strutz. “We’re the ones that built it.”

Unlike mass-produced items ordered through large retailers, many of the shop’s projects begin with direct conversations between the owners and their customers. Some clients arrive with detailed plans, while others rely on the Strutzes to help design a solution that fits their needs.

“We love being able to work with people individually and build exactly what they’re looking for,” Shelby said.

The business works with a variety of durable materials, including canvas and vinyl, chosen specifically to perform well in Montana’s climate. Products are designed to withstand high winds, heavy use, and changing weather conditions — a necessity for customers in agriculture and outdoor industries.

For the Strutz family, keeping the business local is about more than just where the products are made. Tyler said buying local helps support Montana communities from the inside out.

“You’re supporting your own economy, your own community,” he said. “You’re buying from yourself, in a sense.”

