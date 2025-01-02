My Neighbor In Need joins with St. Vincent de Paul to better serve those in need

Two organizations built on helping people in need are now coming together to better serve the community.

“St. Vincent de Paul has always understood that there's a call to participation, which is exactly the mission of My Neighbor in Need,” said Deb Kottel, director of St. Vincent de Paul.

My Neighbor in Need and St. Vincent de Paul have completed their merger aimed at streamlining and expanding services for the Great Falls community. Both organizations believe that the merger will eliminate overhead costs and enhance their impact.

“We're both serving a lot of the same audience, we both help with different people, we both have the same core values. So, if we can eliminate costs, I’d rather give it to people in need, than to pay rent. So, it was a natural fit,” explained Dave Snuggs, founder of My Neighbor in Need.

The merge will not only improve resource distribution but will also provide a central point for community members to seek help.



“Need requests will be done the same way; online, in person, or walking in to fill out an application, so none of that's changed. The only thing different is we can do more things, faster, for more people,” said Snuggs.

The collaboration between the two organizations will ideally allow the programs to grow and serve more people in need. Whether it’s food, clothes, or furniture, the combined forces will allow those needs to be met more efficiently.

“It's about neighbors helping neighbors when people are in need, and that's what makes our community strong. It's dollars staying in our community,” said Kottel.

Over the last 12 years, My Neighbor in Need has fulfilled thousands of needs. For this, Snuggs gives credit to and appreciation of the community members that have taken the time to help others.