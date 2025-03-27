GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls (NWGF) is marking its 45th anniversary with a night of elegance and celebration.

NeighborWorks Great Falls will celebrate anniversary with masquerade ball

A Great Gatsby-Themed Evening

The organization is hosting its first-ever masquerade ball on April 5th at The Newberry in Great Falls, running from 5 to 9 p.m.

"So this year we will be hosting our first-ever masquerade ball," said Sarah Eckman, Resource Development Coordinator at NeighborWorks Great Falls. "It is a Great Gatsby theme, but you don't have to dress up to come."

Masks will be provided at the event, but attendees are also welcome to bring their own.

A Night of Fun and Fundraising

The evening will include:

✅ Dinner

✅ Cash bar

✅ Silent auction

✅ Dessert auction

✅ Paddle raise for big-ticket items

"We'll have paddle raise for some big items, like a three-night stay at the Whitefish Lodge, a fishing trip down the Missouri River, and some concert tickets to give away," Eckman said. "We have some pretty cool items to auction off this year."

Supporting a Worthy Cause

The funds raised during the event will go toward supporting NeighborWorks' many programs, including:

Homebuyer education

Free financial counseling

Debt and credit loan programs

Post-homebuyer education

Owner-built programs

High School House project

"The fundraising helps us continue our homebuyer education, free financial counseling, and all the things that NeighborWorks is typically known for doing," Eckman explained.

Volunteer Opportunities and Ticket Info

NeighborWorks is also looking for volunteers to help with the event.

🎟️ Tickets cost $75 for individuals, and tables are also available for purchase.

Join the Celebration!

Come celebrate 45 years of transforming lives and strengthening the community with NeighborWorks Great Falls at a night to remember.

