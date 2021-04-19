Nominations now being accepted for the annual Paris Gibson Award

GREAT FALLS — Nominations are now open for the 12th annual Paris Gibson Award, named for the founder of Great Falls. It was established to honor the citizen who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Paris Gibson.

Nomination forms are available at the Park & Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive North, or on the city website . The deadline for submissions is May 13, 2021.

To be eligible for the award, selected by previous Paris Gibson Award winners, a nominee must meet the following criteria:



Is currently a resident of Great Falls

Has provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls

Has provided leadership for the community through volunteerism

Has performed selfless action for the betterment of the community

A news release from the City of Great Falls says that the winner will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., which may given to a charity of the winner’s choice; a tree, donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, planted in West Bank Park in their honor, with a granite marker donated by Montana Granite; a plaque donated by Greg and Leanne Hall; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s Restaurant, donated by Brett Haverlandt; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club in the Independece Day Parade.

The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, in the Mansfield Convention Center. The time and place of the announcement may be changed due to Covid restrictions.

For more information, contact Norma Ashby Smith at 406-453-7078, or at ashby7@charter.net.

Previous winners are: Doug Wicks, 2010; Norma Ashby, 2011; Greg Hall, 2012; Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013; Gene Thayer, 2014; Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015; Arlyne Reichert, 2016; Sheila Rice, 2017; Brad Talcott and Linda Caricaburu, 2018; Chuck and Gerry Jennings, 2019; Judy Ericksen, 2020.