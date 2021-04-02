“NoMore Violence Week” in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls community will address some tough topics, including abuse, trauma, sex trafficking, mental health, and more, during the annual “NoMore Violence Week” happening April 5th through April 9th.

“NoMore Violence Week” focuses on awareness and a coordinated positive community response to concerns. More than 25 organizations work together for a full week of training and activities.

The website for the initiative explains: "NoMore Violence was founded in 2015 by Dr. Cherie McKeever and students at Great Falls College-MSU in response to an increased recognition of violence against children and in families in our community. A week of awareness events was their coordinated response to "do something" positive. Their initial efforts have grown into a tremendous legacy of what is now known as NoMore Violence Week. Today, NoMore Violence Week is held the first week in April in Great Falls, Montana, and includes a full week of free training, awareness building activities, and community events for all ages."

"Our community has high rates of child abuse for sure and we definitely see concerns of intimate family violence as well. When we look at the science of prevention and how to address these things, one of the top things to do is to raise awareness, to talk about it, to stimulate those innovative approaches and ideas that can help to change that.” said Jamie Marshall, chair of “NoMore Violence Week.”