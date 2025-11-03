GREAT FALLS — In life's toughest moments, sometimes all it takes is a simple smile or unconditional love from a furry friend to help us keep moving forward. The Alliance of Therapy Dogs is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, but they provide therapy dog services in Great Falls through members of the Great Falls Dog Training Club and the Electric City Kennel Club.

Erik Johnson reports - watch the video:

Pawsitive Impact: Alliance of Therapy Dogs

Currently, there are eight members who visit primarily retirement homes and rehabilitation centers to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing emotional support to patients, residents, and staff.

The benefits are felt across the board.

Debbie English and her Lhasa Apso named Max are part of the team. She shares, "I work on the rehab unit, and I saw firsthand the benefits dogs bring to people."

The dogs are tested and certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Their veterinarian also insures the dogs, covering incidents such as scratches and bites.

"We perform different tests and have the dogs do various activities to see how they react to different situations," says Audrey Finlayson, who helps evaluate the dogs. The dogs need to be highly adaptable, as they work with a variety of groups from hospice patients to groups of kids.

You can be assured that your dog can truly make a difference. Finlayson shares a story about a team member with a German Shepherd.

During the dog’s first session, a woman was immediately moved by the dog and wrapped her arms around him. "She cried with the dog for about 20 minutes. The dog was able to help her process the grief she had been holding onto because her house had burned down, and she had lost nearly everything."

She concludes that almost everyone can benefit from pet therapy, and that it helps to lower blood pressure.

The group is seeking more therapy dogs to join and serve the Great Falls community. There are no breed requirements.

"A dog’s success in pet therapy doesn’t depend on the breed, it depends on how they’re raised," Finlayson explains. "You could have a pit-bull that is a therapy dog, it’s all about temperament." To stay active, members only need to participate in a session once every 90 days.

For more information, contact the the Great Falls Dog Training Club and the Electric City Kennel Club.

