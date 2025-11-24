Pet Paw-See in Great Falls presents adoptable Pets Of The Week: Hollie and Caelan!

Meet Hollie, the three-year-old pale orange tabby with a heart full of warmth. Hollie’s journey began as a tiny kitten, discovered alongside her siblings in a shop. Despite her humble beginnings, Hollie has blossomed into a gentle soul, a little shy initially, but she possesses a courageous spirit that sets her apart from her brothers.

This sweet feline thrives in tranquil environments and would be most content in a quiet home where her serene nature can shine. Hollie is currently in a foster home, sharing her space with fellow feline companions and a calm, small dog. Her affectionate nature and easygoing personality make her a delightful addition to any household seeking a loving and undemanding companion.

Remember, Hollie is best suited to a home without young children, as she appreciates the peace and serenity that a more mature setting offers. If you’re seeking a loving, pale orange tabby to brighten your days, Hollie might be the purrfect match for you.



Caelan is a loving, almost three-year-old boy who is seeking his permanent home. Approximately a year and a half ago, he sustained fractures in both of his back legs. These injuries have since healed completely, although he still retains three pins in one leg and four in the other. Similar to humans, it is often preferable to leave pins in place once healing has occurred, unless their removal becomes medically necessary. He exhibits the same level of jumping ability and mobility as any other cat.

Aside from experiencing some stiffness if he remains inactive, he is a typical feline. His favorite playthings include laser pointers and wand toys. He enjoys playing, following you around the house, and cuddling. Due to his past injury, he is not fond of being picked up or having his back area touched, but he does appreciate chest rubs once he becomes familiar with you.

He possesses a very dominant personality, and as such, we recommend that he be the sole cat in the household. Furthermore, we advise against homes with small children or dogs, as he dislikes being picked up, chased, or grabbed. He is a remarkable boy who has triumphed over significant challenges and has an abundance of unconditional love to offer.



For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.