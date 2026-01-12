Pet Paw-See in Great Falls presents adoptable Pets Of The Week: Kara and Logan!



Kara is a sweet gray and white young adult who’s grown up surrounded by love in her foster home. When she was first found, she was sick and struggling—facing goopy eyes, diarrhea, and an upper respiratory infection. But with dedicated care and time, Kara healed and slowly blossomed into the playful, young kitty she was meant to be.

These days, Kara enjoys all the joys of indoor life—chasing toys, finding cozy nap spots, and soaking up affection from her foster family. She’s curious, gentle, and always ready for her next adventure.

Now healthy and happy, Kara is ready to find a forever home of her own. If you’re looking for a resilient, loving cat who’s already known both hardship and healing, Kara might just be the companion you’ve been waiting for.



Logan is a black and white young adult who’s been growing up in a loving foster home after a rough start in life. He and his siblings were found sick and struggling—battling goopy eyes, diarrhea, and an upper respiratory infection—but with plenty of love and care, Logan made a full recovery and hasn’t looked back.

Now full of energy, Logan spends his days exploring, climbing, and playing with endless curiosity. He’s an adventurous soul who’s only wary of loud noises and vacuums, but that doesn’t slow him down for long. At night, after his busy day of fun, he turns into a cuddle bug who adores snuggling with his humans. Logan is the perfect blend of spunky playfulness and affectionate charm—ready to bring joy to his forever home.

Contact us to meet Logan and see if he’s your purr-fect match!

For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.