Pet Paw-See in Great Falls presents adoptable Pets Of The Week: Rocco and Max!

Rocco came to Pet Paw-see cat Rescue as a handsome gray tabby kitten from a rough beginning. He was found living outside on someone’s property, doing his best to survive as part of a feral group. Life outdoors taught him to be cautious, so he’s still learning that people can be kind and that gentle hands mean safety—not danger.

Though Rocco can still be shy and easily startled, his curious spirit is beginning to shine through more every day. He has made wonderful progress and has started seeking out attention on his own terms. Rocco now enjoys scratches, pets, and even cuddles when he feels comfortable. One of his favorite things is curling up for a cozy nap in a warm lap. Sometimes he’ll even greet his person at the door when they come home.

Rocco still needs a calm, quiet home where he can continue to build confidence at his own pace. Sudden noise or chaos can startle him, so a peaceful environment will help him thrive. He would likely do best in a home with another friendly cat, as he has plenty of playful kitten energy and enjoys having a companion.

Playtime is important for Rocco. Like many curious young cats, Rocco also likes to investigate things around the house—especially paper items like paper towels, toilet paper, or the mail. If it’s paper, it’s fair game! Keeping him engaged with toys and play will help channel that playful energy.

Rocco has already overcome so much in his young life. With patience, love, and a gentle home, this sweet boy will continue to blossom into a loyal companion who will share his affection in the most special, quiet ways.



Max is a handsome, short-haired 2-year-old male cat. His soft, white fur with big gray spots make him extra striking. His former owner allowed him to free roam outdoors and due to this breaking her housing rules multiple times, the owner had to surrender him.

While many people don’t realize it, free roaming is extremely dangerous for cats. Outdoor cats face constant risks from traffic, predators, harsh weather, toxins, and disease—and sadly, many don’t live long, healthy lives because of it. Max is safe now, and we are committed to helping him find a home where he will be cherished indoors, where he can truly thrive.

Max is still adjusting to all the changes he’s been through and can be a little shy at first. But once he feels safe, he shows his true personality—a very loving, affectionate boy who enjoys attention and companionship.

Max would do best in a calm home where he can be the only pet. He is not comfortable with other cats or dogs and will be happiest as the center of someone’s world.

Max is currently staying at the Great Falls PetSmart Adoption Habitat. If you’re looking to give a deserving cat a second chance—and a safe, indoor life—Max may be the perfect match.

For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.