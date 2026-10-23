Winter pet safety: Great Falls Animal Shelter warns of hidden dangers beneath pets’ paws

GREAT FALLS, Mt. — As temperatures drop across Montana, keeping pets safe means paying attention to more than just how cold it gets.

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Winter pet safety

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is reminding pet owners that salt, gravel and other treatments used on sidewalks and driveways can create problems for animals during winter walks.

“They could cause chemical burns,” said Laramie Smovir with the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. “If the dogs were to lick or eat the salt, it can cause digestive issues for them.”

The concern doesn’t necessarily end when the walk does. Pets can bring salt, ice and other material back inside on their paws and fur.

Smovir recommends keeping a towel near the door so owners can wipe and clean their pets’ paws after coming inside, paying particular attention to ice that may build up between the toes.

“Keep a jar of Vaseline or other petroleum-type jelly by the door and put that on their paws because just like your lips during the winter, their paws can get chapped as well, and that salt makes that especially bad,” Smovir said. “So, you want to make sure to just wipe off and clean up their paws and then moisturize.”

That advice is similar to recommendations from the ASPCA, which advises pet owners to wash and dry their pets’ feet and stomachs after walks to remove ice, salt and chemicals. The organization also recommends checking paws for cracks or redness between the toes and says petroleum jelly or other veterinarian-approved paw protectants can help protect paw pads before going outside.

Antifreeze is another winter concern. Both the ASPCA and American Veterinary Medical Association warn that antifreeze can be deadly to pets and recommend cleaning up spills and keeping winter chemicals away from animals.

Cold itself can also become dangerous. The AVMA says dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and generally should be kept indoors during cold weather. An animal’s tolerance can vary based on factors including its coat, body fat, activity level, age and health.

Warning signs of hypothermia can include shivering, whining, anxiety, weakness, slowing or stopping movement, or trying to burrow into a warm place. The AVMA recommends bringing an animal displaying those signs inside quickly and contacting a veterinarian if hypothermia or frostbite is suspected.

Pet owners should also keep dogs away from frozen ponds, lakes and other bodies of water because the ice may not support their weight.

For animals that spend time outside, access to shelter and unfrozen water is important. For livestock, the AVMA recommends protection from wind and other elements along with adequate feed and continued access to fresh, unfrozen water.