Registration is now open for 'Give Great Falls'

FEB. 5, 2023 — Registration is open for the annual Give Great Falls fundraising event which helps nonprofits in North-Central Montana. More than $200,000 has been raised since 2019.

Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls is one nonprofit that has benefitted from the event.

Walking through the halls at the school is what could be considered a unique experience.

"I think Foothills is unique in our service to the community because we're the only non-denominational pre-k through 12 school and all of our students are in one facility," said Kerri Koteskey, Foothills Community Christian School Advancement Coordinator.

She said Give Great Falls helps make that service possible: "The Give Great Falls event has been a huge support for our LEARN scholarship program."

The school has participated since 2019 and has raised about $22,000.

"I think the Give Great Falls week is just a great reflection of how giving our community is. I know as a participant, we're always blessed by the number of families and donors that support us," said Koteskey.

Lori Cerek, who helps coordinate Give Great Falls, said, "There are giving events all over the state of Montana that first week of May."

She said raising money isn't the only reason the event is beneficial: "It's a great way for people in the community to find out what nonprofits are in our community."

Registration is $50, which helps cover the cost of the digital resources available to help nonprofits promote themselves, and registration is limited to local nonprofits with a few exceptions.

"We do allow some statewide organizations that serve people in Great Falls and the surrounding area," Cerek said.

"It's awesome being one of the nonprofits. Every year it seems like there's a new participant, there's a new nonprofit popping up, and as a resident of the community there are so many amazing nonprofits and services that are available," Koteskey said.

For more information about registering a non-profit, click here .



