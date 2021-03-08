Wanted: seasonal volunteers to help the GFPD

GREAT FALLS — If you’re looking for a way help the community, the Great Falls Police Department has an opportunity for you - applications are now being accepted for the latest round of seasonal volunteers.

If chosen, you will work downtown May through September. You’ll be responsible for talking to people, answering questions about the community, attending events such as concerts and parades, and helping the police department with certain crimes that happen downtown.

Adrienne Ehrke, GFPD Volunteer Coordinator, explained, "We will take as many as we can get. We would love to have at least 20 volunteers walking downtown all summer long. It's only two hours a week. If you have a friend or a partner or a spouse, somebody that would like to sign up with you, it's the perfect opportunity to serve your community and get a little exercise in."

Volunteers are asked to dedicate at least two hours per week on foot, walking the streets, avenues, and alleys in the downtown area. Qualifications:



18+ Years Old

Pass background check

Be personable and approachable

Clean and professional appearance

Able to walk outside for 2 hours

Maintain confidential information

Volunteers are not sworn members of the department, meaning they do not carry a weapon and do not have authority to arrest someone.

There is no deadline to apply, but the department would prefer to have all applications in by April so the volunteers can be trained in time to start May 1.