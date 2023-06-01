Special Olympics Montana raffle winner receives new pickup truck

GREAT FALLS — Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Bozeman on Friday, May 19, 2023, and announced the winners of several prizes. The annual event of selling the $20 tickets resulted in 123,335 tickets being sold, and raised more than $650,000 in sales and donations for Special Olympics Montana.

The grand prize - a 2023 Chevy Silverado pickup truck - went to Adam Bagger of Livingston, and on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Bagger was in Great Falls to pick up his new ride at City Motors.

Special Olympics Montana raffle winner receives a new pickup truck (2023)

Bagger said of the annual fundraiser: "I just think this tradition is so amazing, almost 30 years strong. Special Olympics Montana, building awareness and raising funds for a mission and cause that is truly quite something for this great state of ours."

