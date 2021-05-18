Summer volunteer opportunities abound

GREAT FALLS — By the middle of May, many high school and college students are probably thinking about relaxing a bit for a few months - but spending the summer volunteering could have a much bigger reward.

"Probably for our day activities, if we could have anywhere from 20 to 25 people,” said Deb Sivumaki, the director of Eagle Mount in Great Falls, said when asked how many volunteers she’d like to have for the summer.

Eagle Mount is an organization that works with people with disabilities. The summer is a busy time, but not without the help of volunteers.

"It's just a couple of hours. You will still have plenty of time to go out and do other activities on your own, but you will know that you've made an impact in another person's life in our community,” Sivumaki said.

"We have two Americorps programs that can do all types of service,” Americorps Vista Program Manager Calye Foster said.

Foster said volunteering can help you better understand your community. "Not only are you helping your community but you're also building a better idea of who you can be to serve the people in your community,” Foster explained.