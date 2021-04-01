The Iris Senior Living hosts "benefit breakfasts" to help others

GREAT FALLS — Enjoying breakfast at The Iris Senior Living benefits more than just your health. Since 2019, The Iris has hosted a breakfast benefit on the first Thursday of every month. All proceeds are then donated to a non-profit organization around Great Falls.

“It’s really important to watch the non-profits that really have been disproportionately affected by COVID and the fact that they can’t do their big fundraisers. That we’re able to give back to the community and be able to support these local area non-profits. There’s so many great non-profits in the Great Falls area that are doing tremendous things, especially for our most vulnerable population,” said Nicole Scott, director of The Iris Senior Living.

For the month of April, The Iris raised $1,000 for Peace Place Respite Care.

“Peace Place is a local non-profit that works with children by providing families and children free respite. Children in need and families that can use the support. What this directly goes to is providing that respite care. It cost about $25 per session, per child. We are relying solely on grants and donations such as these to exist,” said Louisa Libertelli-Dunn, Peace Place director of operations.

The benefit used to be a buffet-style gathering. Now due to COVID, breakfast is curb-side delivered. The breakfast box is $5 and includes your choice of a breakfast burrito or sandwich, coffee or juice, and a yogurt parfait. The breakfast is made on site by kitchen staff of The Iris; dietary restrictions such as no meat or cheese can be catered to upon request.

So far in 2021, The Iris has raised $3,000 in donations to help Child Bridge and the YWCA.