The Junior League hosted "Laundry Day" in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, members of the Junior League across the state worked to help Montanans wash their clothes.

The Junior League is an all-women volunteer group, aimed at helping women and children in their communities.

On Saturday, March 27th, along with the branches in Billings and Helena, the Junior League of Great Falls hosed "Laundry Day," to help alleviate the costs of the everyday laundry routine.

They passed out bags filled with quarters, laundry detergent, and dryer sheets for free to anyone coming to do their laundry at The Falls Cleaners and Laundry Center at 614 9th Street South.

“We’re just wanting to help people in need or anybody that needs laundry done, giving them coins, we made bags with coins and laundry pods and some dryer sheets, just because it’s crazy how expensive laundry is,” said Katie Finnicum, president of the Junior League of Great Falls.