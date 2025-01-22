Toby's House Crisis Nursery: 'urgent' need for baby formula

Mysten Price, the director of Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls, says the agency urgently needs donations of baby formula:

Toby's House serves at least six infants in house each day, causing them to go through about two cans of formula a day.

Price said they are constantly cycling through the formula, and that they are always in need of more to serve all the babies in their care.

“The community depends on us and many of the families that we serve don't have the resources financially to go get it,” said Price. “We typically provide that for them, as well as providing the formula for the children who come and utilize our childcare services.”

Toby's House will accept any type or brand of formula, as long as it is unopened. Right now, they are especially asking for Similac Sensitive (see below).

Donations can be dropped off at Toby's House 421 Fifth Street North) any time, or you can call them at 406-770-3191.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in Great Falls in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Toby’s House’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing accessible emergency child care for a number of reasons - for example, if the caregiver is resolving personal issues and cannot care for the child as they would like, emergency custody issues, medical emergencies, or for mental health or sobriety support.

As a nonprofit organization, Toby’s House relies on community donations and grants, and is always accepting donations of goods to provide for families in need or volunteers.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, click here to visit the website, or click here to visit the Facebook page. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.