A crash slowed traffic along 15th Street North on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Street North and 25th Avenue North.

The crash involved a tow truck; there is no word on whether a second vehicle was involved.

Crash slows traffic along 15th Street North

Southbound traffic on 15th Street was briefly diverted to 25th Avenue, and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there were no serious injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.