These Adorable Crochet Patterns Are Perfect For Pasta Lovers

When you think of crochet, perhaps you picture warm cozy blankets, ear warmers or fashionable shawls. The practical side of the art of crochet draws many people to pick up a hook and yarn for the first time. But lately, there’s also been a fun trend where crocheters have used their craft to re-create some popular foods. Have you seen the taco blanket that looks good enough to eat?

Now, one yarn artist has mastered a culinary collection of crochet projects that any cook would love to showcase in the kitchen. Normalynn Ablao, who goes by the nickname of Copacetic Crocheter on her own website, Instagram and Etsy, has created patterns for a pasta party that is high on fiber but low in carbs!

“Enjoy food over and over again without gaining a single calorie,” Ablao shared on her Etsy page, which features stitched dishes including lasagna and spaghetti.

This lovely, layered lasagna pattern can be stacked as the complete Italian classic dish. But it can also be separated into layers and used as drink coasters. For only $3.50, you can order the beginner-level downloadable pattern in PDF.

If you prefer to twirl your pasta, then how about picking up a hook to crochet this spaghetti party pattern. It is a beginner-level crochet pattern, according to the description. You can get the detailed instructions in a downloadable PDF for only $3.50.

But what if you like a variety of pasta shapes? You can have the ultimate pasta party crochet collection thanks to Copacetic Crocheter. This buffet of pasta shape patterns includes farfalle (bow-tie pasta), fettuccine, penne lisce (smooth), penne rigate (furrowed), ravioli and tortellini.

The downloadable PDF pattern for all six pasta shapes is only $6.50 and is suitable for beginner-level crocheters.

Each pattern is written out with clear instructions and has the full listing of supplies needed (including the type of yarn, hook size, etc.). All you need to do is pick up what you need at your local craft store or dig out your crochet supplies from the back of the closet.

Ablao also offers free patterns on her website for more fun crochet foods, including cakes, cupcakes, ice cream sandwiches and other desserts.

Enjoy!

