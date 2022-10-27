Watch Now
Deer Lodge resident finds bear cub in chicken coop

Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27

According to the Deer Lodge Police Department, a resident found a bear cub in his chicken coop on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

When the man went to let his chickens out of their coop, he found this furry surprise!

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks was called to the scene and relocated the young cub.

Police say that none of the chickens were harmed.

