Deer Lodge resident finds bear cub in chicken coop

According to the Deer Lodge Police Department, a resident found a bear cub in his chicken coop on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

When the man went to let his chickens out of their coop, he found this furry surprise!

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks was called to the scene and relocated the young cub.

Deer Lodge Police Department Bear cub found in chicken coop

Police say that none of the chickens were harmed.

