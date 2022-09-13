Amazon shoppers love this denim jacket—and it’s on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The days are getting shorter and wind guests are beginning to drop leaves on your head. That can mean only one thing: It’s time for fall fashion! Trend-watchers are predicting that fall 2022 will be all about denim, denim, denim.

That’s because Western style is going to be huge this season, and nothing says the West quite like hardy, American denim that can take on the dusty prairie or the climate-controlled office.

Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Malia Obama to Cardi B have been rocking denim jackets lately, and all we can say is: Finally, a fashion trend that is accessible for everyone’s bodies and bank accounts!

If you need a denim staple to add to your closet, check out Amazon for a no-brainer deal: almost half-off a premium denim jacket! This soft, chic denim jacket is marked down 44%, from $52.99 to $29.91, depending upon the style you choose. It comes in 27 different hues, so you can stock up on your favorite blues, effortless whites, or grunge-inspired stone-washes.

The light blue shade with a sherpa-lined collar is a real find. Vogue says that fleece-lined collars and hoods are going to be big this autumn and this one would be perfect for making a fashion statement at the pumpkin patch! As of this writing, it was selling for $44.

Buyers have given this jacket 4.5 out of five stars, and reviewers say it’s soft, not stiff, and has just enough stretch to make it comfy to wear. Reviewer Betsy said it’s soft and versatile.

“I am obsessed with this jacket and just in time for fall!” she wrote.

Looking for other affordable ways to get in on the Western-inspired trends of fall fashion 2022?

Denim shirts are also having a moment, and Amazon is offering great deals on this style for both men and women. Check out this women’s Western-style denim shirt from Amazon (8% off now) that can take you from the office to a night out, or this men’s Wrangler snap-button denim shirt that is 100% cotton and less than $40.

But Western style is about more than just denim. Fringe is also back in style, whether we are talking fringe jackets or fringed boots or fringed bags. These leather bucket bags feature a trendy fringe that will keep your style on point this fall. Right now, these fringe bags are 30% off and marked at $21. They come in black, brown, gray or white.

Other fall trends to keep your eye on: cowboy boots! Yes, cowboy boots are having a revival, and even if you have never been anywhere near a ranch, you can still look awesome in them.

Amazon has a style of cowboy boots that feature a pointed toe and pull-on tabs, so they are easy to get on. They come in 23 different colors and many of these highly-rated boots (such as the classic white) are on sale. Amazon lists them as a No. 1 seller in the category of women’s knee-high boots.

Speaking of Western-style duds, prairie dresses continue to reign supreme. This flowy maxi dress on Amazon fit the bill, but they offer a flattering cut so you won’t feel like Ma Ingalls (although, who are we kidding, she was a buttoned-down baddie).

Right now, these prairie dresses are on sale for up to 18% off. Layer your new dresses with your denim jacket or denim shirt, pull on your cowboy boots, grab your fringe back, and get ready to own fall fashion in 2022!

