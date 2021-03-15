New M&M’s Store Has A 17-Foot Wall Of Chocolate

If you’re an M&M’s fan, you may want to start planning a visit to Walt Disney World Resort, where the brand has launched a huge new store.

Along with the ability to create your own customized M&M’s candies by printing a message or photo on them, the new M&M’s at Disney Springs store is full of co-branded Disney and M&M’s merchandise that you can only get there.

The most intriguing part of the 10,000-square-foot store, however, is a massive 17-foot M&M’s chocolate wall, which includes 130 tubes of colorful chocolate!

Mars, Incorporated

While the co-branded items in the store are not available for purchase online, you can order custom M&M’s and other goodies — like blankets, mugs and mini dispensers — directly from the M&M’s website.

You can also “visit” the store with a virtual tour if you don’t plan on traveling to Disney World anytime soon. Once inside, you can “walk” through the store, where you can click to purchase some of the merchandise. If a product is available for purchase, you will see a clickable circle near the item.

Mars, Incorporated

The new Disney Springs store is not the only M&M’s store you can visit. In the U.S., you’ll find stores in New York, Las Vegas and The Mall of America.

Other candy brands also have stores you can visit, including Sour Patch Kids. New York City’s Sour Patch Kids store is filled with candy and merchandise, plus photo opportunities, like the chance to pose with the Kids inside a full-size yellow taxi. You can even order from a menu of treats like smoothies, shakes and ice cream, made with, of course, Sour Patch Kids.

While it’s not filled with candy, exactly, you can also visit a giant Krispy Kreme store in New York City that includes a huge glaze waterfall and a theater where visitors can watch the doughnut-making process.

Will you plan a visit to the new M&M’s store at Disney Springs?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.