KRTV "If you give a child a book..." fundraiser sets new record

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — KRTV hosted a telethon on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. to raise money for our annual "If you give a child a book..." campaign.

During our Montana This Morning program, we had live updates with current and former KRTV staff members taking your phone calls - Tim McGonigal, Maggie Reilly, Art Taft, and Heath Heggem!

'If you give a child a book' - telethon update!

Also featured were special video appearances by former KRTV reporters Ryan Gamboa, Keeley Van Middendorp, Fred Pfeiffer.

Former KRTV presenters: "If you give a child a book..."

The grand total: $8,317 from 97 viewer donations!

Because all donations on Wednesday were matched by the Scripps Howard Foundation, that amount doubled to $16,634!

Books spark imagination and joy - watch:

Kids: "If you give a child a book..."

You can still text KRTV to 50155 or visit krtv.com/giveabook through the rest of the month to help make a difference in our community by putting new books in the hands of young readers!

THANK YOU to everyone who donated, called, or shared our message!

Every $12 you donate buys 2 books for a child in need.