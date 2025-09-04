KRTV "If you give a child a book..." fundraiser sets new record

GREAT FALLS — KRTV hosted a telethon on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. to raise money for our annual "If you give a child a book..." campaign.
During our Montana This Morning program, we had live updates with current and former KRTV staff members taking your phone calls - Tim McGonigal, Maggie Reilly, Art Taft, and Heath Heggem!
Also featured were special video appearances by former KRTV reporters Ryan Gamboa, Keeley Van Middendorp, Fred Pfeiffer.
The grand total: $8,317 from 97 viewer donations!
Because all donations on Wednesday were matched by the Scripps Howard Foundation, that amount doubled to $16,634!
Books spark imagination and joy - watch:
You can still text KRTV to 50155 or visit krtv.com/giveabook through the rest of the month to help make a difference in our community by putting new books in the hands of young readers!
THANK YOU to everyone who donated, called, or shared our message!