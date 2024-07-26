Donation drive kicks off soon to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank

Next week marks the kickoff of the 16th annual Great Falls Bank Challenge, a canned food drive to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank. This initiative unites the community in garnering donations to aid the fight against hunger.

The drive, which runs from Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 16, encourages customers of various banks and credit unions across Great Falls to donate canned goods and non-perishable items to participating branches.

“Ultimately it's to help the greater good of the community and to help those that are in need.” Said Marketing Director, Crissy Agrimson of First Liberty Credit Union.

Each year, the competition brings friendly rivalry among participating banks, with the goal of surpassing last year’s record in donations.

Within the last 15 years, around 125,000 pounds of food has been accumulated towards the food bank.



Lee Diedrich, an Independence Bank Business Development Officer, explained, “The Great Falls Community Food Bank, you know, they do wonderful stuff for the community and they're always out there trying to meet the needs of people that are in need of their services. So, we're going to participate best we can.”

The food bank has expressed gratitude for the continued support, especially during the time of year when donations are low.

Sandra Fermo of the food bank noted, “The community food bank is getting low on food as well as financial donations. And we've got, you know, six or eight weeks left of summer before we start seeing an increase in our donations again.”

People can participate by dropping off donations at branches of the following banks and credits unions:



Bravera Bank

Family First FCU

First Interstate Bank

First Liberty FCU

Horizon Credit Union

Independence Bank

Montana Credit Union

Opportunity Bank of MT

The one that collects the most donations will be presented with a trophy.