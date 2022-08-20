These 10 Dorm Room Essentials Will Set Your College Student Up For Success

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you know a college student heading to campus, whether it’s for the first time or not, then you know the chaos and anxiety that can come with all the preparations. Trying to think of all the dorm room essentials needed can overwhelm even the most organized people.

For many college students, it’s the first time they are living away from home and their available area is much smaller than in the house where they grew up. They need to get creative about fitting all of their dorm room essentials in a tighter space, especially if they are sharing it with a roommate.

To help finalize those last-minute must-haves, we curated a list of 12 dorm room essentials for any college student to make their home away from home feel more comfortable and set them up for school-year success. We’ve also included a list of Amazon deals students should take advantage of when they’re on campus.

This comprehensive college dorm pack has almost everything a dorm room needs. It comes with a fully-reversible comforter, two sets of microfiber sheets for a Twin XL bed, two pillows, a fleece throw, a quilted mattress pad, a mattress topper, a micro-plush blanket, two cotton bath sets (with towels, hand towels, washcloths, and bath sheets), two under-bed storage bags, one storage caddy, a laundry bag, a clip lamp and a clip fan.

There are a variety of colors and patterns available (prices will vary based on selection) that make it easy to find a pack to fit anyone’s style. Visit Amazon.com to find your perfect collection and get most of your shopping done in one click!

You and your student have got to get their stuff to campus safely and this set of six moving bags gives even heavy packers lots of storage space! Each of these bags holds a volume of up to 24 gallons and is waterproof.

The top-loading, zippered bag has durable handles to make lifting and carrying items easier. Each bag also has a tag pocket to label what’s inside and can be folded up for easy storage when you’re done with them.

Students need places to plug their electronics in. Unfortunately, most dorm rooms don’t have a lot of outlets. That’s where the Addtam Power Strip Surge Protector can be a lifesaver for the plugged-in college student!

Not only does this power strip come with six AC outlets and three USB ports for those all-important portable device chargers, but it also has a built-in surge protector. This feature protects devices in case of a power surge due to an electrical storm or other malfunction.

Its flat, short profile also works well in tight areas, which makes it ideal for space-conscious dorm rooms.

Dorm rooms can feel a little cold and uninviting. A simple touch like the Andecor Bedroom Rug can add a touch of warmth, comfort and style to your campus home.

The 4-foot by 5.9-foot rug comes in a rainbow of colors and its microfibers provide a “soft shaggy feeling” without shedding. The non-skid bottom ensures safety in the room so users don’t have to worry about it slipping out from under them.

This rug is also easy to clean with just a touch of water and detergent for spot treatment. Perfect for a busy dorm room!

Dorm room space is limited, but students love having their essentials by their beds. The BedShelfie solves the space issue, even for students who have a bunk bed!

Whether the bed has a rail or a flat base, this convenient bedside table clips on to provide the perfect space to hold a laptop, cup of coffee, book, or whatever else you want within arm’s reach. The BedShelfie holds up to 15 pounds and has a scratch and fade-resistant coating to make it durable.

Fall may be around the corner, but dorm rooms can stay hot and uncomfortable well into the winter months. That’s why the BESKAR 6-inch Clip-On Fan is a dorm room essential.

This USB-powered fan clips onto any flat surface and comes in six different colors. The base rotates 360 degrees to allow airflow in any direction and its compact design makes it an ideal fit in a dorm room.

Those all-night study sessions require some light and the Sunlong Desk Lamp comes with three different LED lighting modes for varying levels of brightness. The gooseneck design allows users to direct the light wherever needed, as well.

Built into the lamp is a USB charging port with a battery life indicator prominently displayed. No more guessing at your device’s battery life! This item also includes a pen holder and a small fan.

Keeping all of those loose toiletry items organized can be a hassle in a tight dorm room. The Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy helps keep everything neatly together and portable at the same time.

Its mesh design makes this caddy ready to go into the shower with you, then it dries off quickly. With eight pockets and its large size, students can fit plenty of items inside without cramming them to fit.

And, if you like having options, the Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy comes in a dozen or so colors to meet your fashionable needs!

With the perfect shower caddy in hand, it’s time to get those feet protected. A durable pair of shower shoes is a dorm room essential and Xomiboe Shower Shoes fit the job perfectly.

These shoes are designed for efficient drainage and a non-slip sole to make showering safe, yet comfortable. They are available in six different colors right now and are easy to slip on and off.

Dorm rooms don’t always have certain luxuries you have at home — such as a mirror that shows more than just your face. If you’d like to make sure you’re always ready to greet the day even while at school, here’s a tall, full-length mirror from Miruo with a plastic frame that’s easy to move and hangs over your door.

The mirror also includes a kickstand so if you’re not savvy with installation, you can use it free-standing. You may need a tool kit to hang it properly.

Amazon Student Prime Back To School Specials

Making a dorm room and college life feel like home isn’t just about the stuff in the room. It’s also about having some of the conveniences of home as well. After all, college shouldn’t just be about all work and no play, right?

That’s why Amazon is offering Back to School specials on three of their entertainment services via Amazon Student Prime. An Amazon Student Prime Membership starts off with a free six-month trial. Then students can enjoy the Amazon Prime Student perks for only $7.49/month. Benefits include free shipping, including 2-hour grocery delivery where available, free e-books, deals, and more.

Once someone signs up for Amazon Student Prime, they can take advantage of three limited-time, back-to-school offers.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is one of the main Prime Student benefits. This fall, Prime members can watch “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” beginning on Sept. 2. Viewers can also catch NFL’s Thursday Night Football each week starting with the Sept. 15 Kansas City Chiefs versus Los Angeles Chargers game.

Amazon Music Unlimited

From now until Sept, 7, Amazon Prime Student members can sign up to enjoy three months free of Amazon Music Unlimited. During that time, members can enjoy millions of streaming songs, channels, podcasts and more. After the three-month trial period, the subscription rate is $8.99.

Adobe

Prime Student x Audible

Audible is offering Amazon Student Prime members an extended three-month trial of the Audible Premium Plus service if you sign up before Sept. 29. During this trial period, Audible Premium Plus members receive two free credits to use, 30% off all premium selection titles, access to exclusive sales, and access to thousands of included audiobooks, podcasts, original content and more.

Now you’re ready for college!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.