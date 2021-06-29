Dairy Queen’s Latest Blizzard Has Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies In It

If a chocolate chip cookie and an ice-cold glass of milk is your idea of the perfect dessert, get ready to step it up a notch.

Dairy Queen and Nestlé Toll House have joined forces to turn two beloved treats into the ultimate summer dessert: the new Nestlé Toll Houseâ¯Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard. The July Blizzard of the month, the dessert blends together soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, mini chocolate morsels and soft serve vanilla ice cream.

While this is the first time that baked chocolate chip cookies have been featured in a Blizzard, Dairy Queen’s permanent menu does include a chocolate chip cookie dough Blizzard, which uses raw (but safe-to-eat) cookie dough.

The new chocolate chip cookie Blizzard is just one of several new Blizzard treats on Dairy Queen’s menu for the summer. For a limited time, you’ll find new Dairy Queen summer Blizzards with mix-ins ranging from cookies to fruit and candy. Flavors include mint, chocolate, raspberry and even cotton candy.

Dairy Queen

Chocolate-and-mint lovers will find the Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard (featuring Thin Mints cookie pieces and mint blended with vanilla soft serve), and there are also Blizzards flavored like brownie batter and raspberry fudge.

The final three Blizzards on the menu are for those looking for some childhood nostalgia: Drumstick with Peanuts, Frosted Animal Cookie and Cotton Candy. Like the new Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard and the Girl Scout Thin Mint treat, the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard blends ice cream with actual frosted animal cookie pieces (plus pinkâ¯confetti frosting!).

And speaking of icy treats served with a side helping of nostalgia, you can now buy “Friends”-themed Serendipity ice cream! The new Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream is named after the iconic coffee shop from the sitcom and is coffee-flavored with a fudge swirl and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

Serendipity Brands

Looks like it would be great comfort food for when it just hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year!

Will you try a new sweet, icy dessert this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.