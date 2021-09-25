You’ll Want To Spread This 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Dip On Everything

Pumpkin season is upon us … but PSLs and jack-o’-lanterns are just the tip of the iceberg! There are so many bewitchingly yummy recipes you can make with pumpkins, and this simple Pumpkin Dip from Fresh April Flours is one of our new favorites.

Made with just five ingredients, this is an easy thing to mix up in your cauldron before book clubs, birthday parties potlucks, or any of your autumn get-togethers. All you need is pumpkin puree, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cream cheese and cinnamon. Blend it all up in your mixer and you’re good to go!

Want to try it out for yourself? You can find the full ingredient measurements and recipe at Fresh April Flours.

Use this Pumpkin Dip with fresh fruit, like apples or pears, or try it with graham crackers or biscotti. It could also be perfect on a toasted bagel or English muffin. Another plus is that it travels well, so a serving of the dip would go well in a bento box for your kids’ school lunch.

Toss in a few sliced apples and you have a healthy but delicious way to get your kids eating some fruit during their break.

Sweeter Pumpkin Dips

If you want your dip a little sweeter, you can try Libby’s Pumpkin Dip, which is a similar recipe that includes powdered sugar. Or make your dip a little ‘fluffier’ with this recipe for Pumpkin Fluff Dip from AllRecipes.

With the addition of whipped cream and vanilla pudding mix, this is a sweeter and creamier take on pumpkin dip than many others. Watch the website’s video of the Pumpkin Fluff Dip being prepared below for tips on making it yourself.

Savory Pumpkin Dips

Meanwhile, if you want your pumpkin dip to have a little more heat, try this recipe for Jalapeño Pumpkin Dip from Whitney Bond. Made with cream cheese, sour cream, pumpkin and fresh jalapeños, this is an adult take on the sweet simplicity of the pumpkin. Serve with pita chips or your favorite crackers.

You could also make this pumpkin dip more into a hummus by making it with tahini, chickpeas, cumin and lemon juice. This recipe for Spicy Pumpkin Dip from Food Network proves just how versatile the brave little pumpkin actually is.

Other Pumpkin Treats

This recipe for Pumpkin Lasagna from Food & Wine proves that pumpkin actually works surprisingly well in a savory capacity. Made with sage, pumpkin and Swiss chard, this lasagna was made for fall weather. I guess that’s why Sam’s Club decided to roll out Pumpkin Spice Ravioli for its bravest shoppers.

If you’re counting carbs, you may want to try this recipe for Savory Pumpkin Casserole from Low Carb Yum. This casserole is made with heavy cream, pumpkin puree, ricotta cheese and bold autumn-y flavors like sage, rosemary and thyme. It clocks in at just 6 grams of carbs per serving.

For those of us who lack the time (or desire!) to spend fall whipping up pumpkin dishes in the kitchen, check out new pumpkin-themed products, like Trader Joe’s fall 2021 lineup of autumnal finds.

From Pumpkin Four-Cheese Greek-Style Yogurt Dip to Pumpkin Spice Hummus to Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas to Pumpkin Empanadas, there is no limit to the ways you can enjoy this autumn fruit. (Yes, sorry: It is a fruit, not a veggie, but it is STILL chock full of important nutrients like fiber, lutein, beta carotene, as well as vitamins A, B1, B6 and C).

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.