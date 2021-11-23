Adele requests Spotify to remove shuffle button, they listen

When Adele suggests something, Spotify listens.

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning singer rejoiced when the audio streaming company removed its automatic shuffle button so her fans could listen to her "30" album in the order they are laid out on the album.

"This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry!" she tweeted. "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our tracklisting for no reason. Our art tells a story, and our stories should be listened to as we intended."

Spotify replied to Adele's tweet with "Anything for you."

According to CNN, for those who want to shuffle songs, it is available to premium listeners.