Adele teases fans with clip of new music ‘Easy on Me’

British songstress Adele is back with new music.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to finally announce that a new single and album were on the horizon.

Her new song, titled “Easy on Me,” will be released on Oct. 15.

No words are spoken in the black-and-white 21-second clip, as the 33-year-old Grammy winner inserts a cassette into the car stereo, looks into the rearview mirror, and drives down a country road.

A release date for Adele’s new album, reportedly titled “30,” has not been announced.

Adele hasn't released new music since her 2015 album "25."