Billy Joel special will air again after abrupt cut-off on CBS

CBS said it will re-air its broadcast of Billy Joel's 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden after it was cut short for some viewers on Sunday.

“Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden” was filmed last month, and was Joel’s 100th concert of his monthly residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which began in January 2014.

Joel was in the middle of singing "Piano Man" when local news began in some parts of the country.

"Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans," Joel's performance will air again in its entirety on April 19 at 9 p.m. ET," CBS said on Monday.



Fans can also watch Joel's performance on Paramount+.

"A network programming timing error ended last night's Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones," said Julie Holland, CBS's Vice President of Communications. "We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song."

Joel performed some of his biggest hits during the performance, including "New York State of Mind" and his new single "Turn the Lights Back On." Sting joined Joel during the concert to perform "Big Man on Mulberry Street." Joel also brought out Jerry Seinfeld.

The singer has performed at Madison Square Garden a record number of times. He'll perform there for the final time in July 2024.

Sunday's special got a late start after the 2024 Masters Tournament.

