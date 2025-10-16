Family of Diane Keaton reveals cause of Oscar winner’s death

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, her family told People magazine.

Keaton, 79, died Oct. 11. Her family shared new details about her death this week and thanked fans for the outpouring of support.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane," Keaton's family said in a statement to People.

Keaton was best known for her performances in "Annie Hall" — which earned her an Academy Award in 1977 — as well as "The Godfather" films, "The First Wives Club", "Father of the Bride" and "Something’s Gotta Give."

Outside of acting, she directed "Unstrung Heroes" and authored several best-selling memoirs, including "Then Again" and "Let's Just Say it Wasn't Pretty."

Her family said she was also passionate about numerous causes.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," her family said.