Comedian and actor Bob Newhart has died

U.S. television legend and comedian Bob Newhart has died. He was 94.

The TV icon was part of U.S. comedic history starring in CBS sitcoms and winning a Grammy Award for album of the year for his 1960 record "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart."

Newhart starred in the 1970s TV show "The Bob Newhart Show," and "Newhart" in the 1980s.

He also starred in the Christmas classic film "Elf" in 2003.

He died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his publicist obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

