Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concerts due to 'health challenges'

Caesars Palace announced that Dolly Parton will be postponing her December 2025 concerts due to upcoming procedures related to her recent "health challenges."

In an Instagram post, Dolly Parton released a statement explaining the reasoning behind the postponement, explaining, "I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see."

Dolly goes on to explain that she will be undergoing procedures, but joked that they are not her "usual trip to see her plastic surgeon," adding she'll "need a little time to get show ready."

Her concerts, originally scheduled for December 2025, will be rescheduled for September 2026, according to Caesars Palace.

Tickets will be valid for the new dates, and refunds will be available to customers.

This story was originally reported by Stephanie Aceves with the Scripps News Group station in Las Vegas.