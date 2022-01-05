Fans will honor Betty White by donating to animal shelters on January 17

Fans of the late Betty White have found a way to pay tribute to the actress.

The "Betty White Challenge" is where people are asked to donate $5 to animal rescue organizations in her name.

It's happening on January 17, on what would've been White's 100th birthday.

White, who was an entertainer for decades and starred in "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," was known for her love of animals by working with zoos and advocating for animals.

In 2011, the lifelong animal lover published a book "Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo," where she spoke about her work with animal welfare agencies.

White passed away on December 31 at the age of 99.