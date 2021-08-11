It's official! 'Jeopardy!' names its new hosts

"Jeopardy!" has named the new hosts of its long-running game show.

On Wednesday, Sony said in a news release that the show's executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik would be the new hosts of the game show.

Richards will be the full-time host for regular games, and Bialik will handle hosting primetime and spinoff shows, such as the Tournament of Champions.

Richards said in the news release, “I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love.”

Bialik said on Twitter: "IT’S TRUE!!! Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen."

“We took this decision incredibly seriously," said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, in a news release. "A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s "Jeopardy!" and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.”

Several guest hosts have filled in over the last several months, including Savannah Guthrie, Aaron Rodgers, Levar Burton, and Anderson Cooper, after decades-long host Alex Trebek passed away last November.

Jeopardy! will begin production on Season 38 in mid-August, with new episodes launching on September 13, 2021.

Jeopardy! airs on KRTV at 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.